PM Imran directs swift legislation on missing persons

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran has issued instructions for speedy legislation on missing persons’ matter, said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday.

While addressing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that the matter related to missing persons was also discussed.

The premier said that he had gone to protests held by relatives of the missing persons to express solidarity with them, added the minister.

Faraz said that the protesters have one demand which is to know their missing persons are alive or died.

The remarks comes after PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz visited the camp of protesters at D-Chowk. She had urged the premier to come to the protesters and listen to their grievances.

Shibli Faraz further said that the government has been making efforts to introduce electronic voting system in the next general elections to ensure transparency.

He said that the government also aimed at allowing Overseas Pakistanis to take part in the electoral process. He said that overseas nationals play a key role in economic progress of the country.

The premier has also instructed the departments concerned to take effective steps for checking incidents of rape and sexual assault against women and children.