PM Imran continues to perform official duties after recovering from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has recently recovered from novel coronavirus, continues to perform his official duties from his residence in Bani Gala.

Today, the premier chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to discuss the prevailing situation of the pandemic in the country.

A slew of fresh pictures shows the PM actively carrying out the duties with his top priority of providing relief to people amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced that the premier had fully recovered from the COVID-19.

“Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He has resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors’ instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines,” tweeted.

“May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others,” the PTI lawmaker concluded but he did not confirm whether the prime minister has tested negative for the virus.

On March 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi went into isolation after they tested positive for novel coronavirus.