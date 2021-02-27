PM Imran congratulates Pakistani nation on 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the entire nation on the second anniversary of Pakistan’s response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against the country on this day in 2019.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister saluted the Armed Forces of Pakistan and said we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing.

I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021

“We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.

“We have always stood for peace and remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue,” he added.

Welcoming the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control, the Prime Minister said the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India.

He said India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable to give a befitting response to any foreign eventuality.

Responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Chaudhri said Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on Balakot was firm and responsible.

“We reiterate our national resolve that aggressors will be met with same response in case of any misadventure,” he added.

Answering another question, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said there is no change in Pakistan’s long-held and principled position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kashmir dispute should be resolved in a peaceful manner as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions and as per wishes of the people of Kashmir.”