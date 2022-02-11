PM Imran ‘congratulates’ Aamir Liaquat Hussain on third marriage

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famed TV personality Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been the talk of the town since he shared the news of his third marriage to an 18-year-old girl.

Hussain announced his marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, who hails from South Punjab, just a day after his second wife Syeda Tuba confirmed she had taken khula (divorce) from him.

In the latest development, the TV host has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for congratulating him on the third marriage.

وزیراعظم کا مشکور جنہوں نے فون کر کے شادی پر مبارک باد دی، شکریہ وزیراعظم صاحب! @ImranKhanPTI @UKPTIOfficial @PTI_KHI — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) February 10, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Liaquat Hussain said he is “grateful to the prime minister who made a call to meet and congratulated on [my] wedding. Thank you prime minister.”

Hussain has been making the headlines in the past for his controversial statements and acts whether it is his Nagan dance or bizarre reactions.

Following the announcement of his third marriage, the television personality is also receiving criticism from social media users.

He has been actively responded to it. In a post, he asked his critics to “get to work and engage in creating speculation, rumours, and suspicions” while he was “off on vacation”.

