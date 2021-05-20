PM Imran, Chinese counterpart Li resolve to further solidify bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

In their telephonic conversation on the eve of 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic ties, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that Pakistan and China have transformed their relationship into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership through their collective and tireless efforts over the years.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan in the supply of vaccines.

He thanked China for providing assistance to National Institute of Health for establishing a vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan saying this will further solidify Pakistan’s efforts to combat COVID-19

The premier stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Imran Khan congratulated the Chinese Premier on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Chinese leadership for the successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars saying this showed the rising technological prowess of China.

