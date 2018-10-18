PM Imran calls Mahathir to congratulate him on electoral success

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia at operational level to take benefit of each other’s expertise.

He expressed these views during a telephone call with his Malaysian counterpart, Dr. Mahathir Mohammad, this morning.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored close and cordial relations between the two countries and highlighted the need of high level bilateral exchanges.

He conveyed the immense respect of people and government of Pakistan for Prime Minister Mahathir as a statesman and global leader. Prime Minister extended his heartfelt felicitations to the Malaysian Prime Minister on victory of Pakatan Harapan in general elections and appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir’s vision for Malaysia’s steady economic progress.

Mahathir reciprocated Imran Khan’s sentiments and congratulated him on PTI’s victory in Pakistan’s recent elections.

Prime Minister invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. Prime Minister Mahathir also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan for an early visit to Malaysia.

