PM Imran breaks ground for first international 5-star hotel in Nathiagali

With a hope to tap the tourism sector for economic development in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday performed the groundbreaking of the first international hotel in Gathiagali, a hill station located in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

A well-known international DoubleTree brand by Hilton International will build and operate the first 5-star hotel at Nathiagali, the government announced in a tweet.

It is for the first time in 42 years that an international hotel industry in entering in Pakistan and its all happening “due to prudent policies of Government,” said the tweet.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said that the PTI government focuses on tourism sector as major source of wealth creation as it will help the country repay loans and create job opportunities.

Imran Khan assured to extend maximum facilities for the development of tourist resorts and promotion of skiing in the country.

“We have done zoning in northern areas where lands will be provided on lease to investors”, he announced his government’s future plane.

The prime minister said that duty concessions will be given to those importing tourism relating products.

Urging overseas Pakistanis for investment in the country, he assumed them of removing all hurdles in this regard.

He said that overseas are great asset of the country but no one tapped their potential fully. He said, “Our talent went abroad due to lack of opportunities in the country”.

He said that the government has waged a war to ensure rule of law in the country as secure atmosphere suitable to attract investment in the country.

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction that the industries have now become functional with Large Scale Manufacturing witnessing the record growth.

