PM Imran bars ministers, governors from taking excessive protocol

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of excessive protocol being received by ministers, governors and other officials.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed it while talking to media after a cabinet meeting chaired by the premier.

He said that the prime minister had received reports that several federal and state ministers, provincial lawmakers of the PTI and others are taking extra ordinary protocols that caused problem for citizens on roads.

During the meeting, PM Khan shared that he used to avoid attending marriages and other functions as the protocol caused difficulties for masses.

Chaudhry said that all departments concerned and government officials have been asked to reduce the protocols, adding that security measures will be taken where they will be needed.

He said that the premier had also warned of action over excessive protocol.

The information minister said that the premier also expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the Flag Act.

He said that only ministers and people who have been given provisions are allowed to put flags on their vehicles.

He said that a detailed discussion in this regard will be held in the next meeting of the federal cabinet.

Since assuming power, PM Imran has been emphasised a need to adopt austerity in order to reduce the burden on the governemnt.