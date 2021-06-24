PM Imran asks Bill Gates to set up Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the world’s leading tech giant, Microsoft, to establish its incubation lab in Pakistan.

The premier, who has been making efforts to attract foreign investors since assuming the office, held a telephonic conversation with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is also Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on Wednesday night.

While alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and the Government’s business-friendly IT policy, the Prime Minister encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan.

Also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

The opening of Microsoft’s incubation centers will not only help the independent software vendors but also take the IT industry of Pakistan to a new height.

Polio Eradication

Views were also exchanged on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country as well as on Pakistan’s response to the public health challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier appreciated the work of BMGF for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating of infectious diseases.

He expressed gratitude, in particular, for BMGF’s partnership with Pakistan to rid the country of polio. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that polio eradication remained a key national priority for the Government and earnest efforts were continuing to further intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, in order to achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

Recalling that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country earlier this month (7-11 June 2021), during which vaccine drops were administered to over 33 million children under five years of age, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the substantive progress in cutting the transmission of the poliovirus in the country.

He hoped that Polio will be eradicated soon with the support of all partners. Mr. Bill Gates expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s leadership for this national cause. Mr. Gates added that while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to overcome the third wave of corona virus in the country.

The telephone call follows the high-level GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative ) Polio Oversight Board (POB) delegation visit to Pakistan in early June, when Prime Minister Imran Khan met with POB leadership and had convened the National Task Force on Polio Eradication. The new GPEI Polio Eradication Strategy was launched on 10 June 2021 in a global (virtual) event featuring high-level participation from Pakistan.

