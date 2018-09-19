PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Observer Report

Medina

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the holy city of Medina on his first official foreign visit, amid speculation he may be seeking economic assistance from a staunch ally instead of another IMF bailout.

The prime minister was greeted by the Governor of Medina Prince Faisal bin Salman upon arrival in the kingdom. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other cabinet’s members.

During his visit, Premier Khan will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss regional and international issues. The king will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the royal court, said an official statement.

Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also meet the prime minister Imran Khan. Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organization.

The prime minister will also perform Umra and pay a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). The prime minister along with delegation will later arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19.

Share on: WhatsApp