PM Imran approves Pakistan’s first Civil Drone Authority

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday gave go-ahead to set up Civil Drone Authority in order to regulate the sector and promote the technology in various sectors of Pakistan.

The premier while addressing a meeting termed the drone technology essential for commercial, research and development, agricultural, and other peaceful purposes amid modern trends across the world.

The drone authority will not only provide a legal framework to regulate the vast sector but it will also promote the production of the key equipment locally.

PM Imran said that effective use of drone technology in various fields will help in resource optimization and improve the delivery service.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کی منظوری دے دی سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کا مقصد ملک میں ڈرون ٹیکنالوجی کا فروغ، ڈویلپمنٹ اور اس اہم شعبے کو ریگولیٹ کرنا ہے۔

He has directed the official to complete the legislation process for the establishment of the authority on a priority basis and present the bill in Cabinet for approval.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary in a couple of tweets said, “Establishment of Drone Authority is another milestone achieved, we are focusing on Agriculture Drones and Police Drones another initiative to establish Disruptive technologies authority is underway that ll pave the way for 3D Printers and robotics industry in Pakistan”

He explained that the drone authority will regulate all non-military drones “including hobby/leisure drones CAA division will initiate summary but the authority will include all stakeholders”.

The authority will be responsible to take decisions related to unmanned aircraft’s licensing, import, manufacturing, examination, and issuance of drone permits.

It will also outline the standards for manufacturing, operations, training, and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The authority will be empowered to cancel the license and impose other penalties on the violation of rules and regulations.

The drone authority will be headed by Secretary Aviation, while it comprises senior-level representation from PAF, Civil Aviation, Defense Production, Interior, and Ministry of Science and Technology.

It also includes representatives each from the federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Three top experts of the field will also be part of the authority.