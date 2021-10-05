PM Imran approves ordinance to extend tenure of NAB chief: reports

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly approved a presidential ordinance to give extension to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

The ordinance, as per the reports, is expected to be promulgated today.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the premier to discuss the ordinance which was drafted after having a consultation with federal ministers.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar put forward the changes in the law for extension of the NAB chief.

The tenure of the NAB chairman is set to expire.

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem had rubbished the reports and clarified that the ordinance had not been drafted by his ministry.