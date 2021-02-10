PM Imran appreciates Sri Lanka for allowing COVID burials for Muslims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance allowing to bury those who died from COVID-19.

The premier in a tweet said, “We welcome Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s assurance given in Sri Lankan Parliament today allowing Muslims to bury those who died from COVID19.”

His statement comes after Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker during a parliament session.

He announced that the government will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried.

Muslims and non-Muslims have widely protested after the government barred families from burying the COVID-19 victims with a view that burial could contaminate the undergroundwater. The United Nations had also raised concerns with the government.

Sri Lanka, predominantly a Buddhist country, had asked the people to cremate the persons died with COVID-19.

At least 15 Muslim families were forced to cremate their love one, clearly in violation of the Islamic traditions.