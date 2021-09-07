PM Imran appoints Kamran Ali Afzal as new Punjab chief secretary, Sardar Ali Khan as Punjab IGP

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Kamran Ali Afzal as the new Punjab chief secretary and Sardar Ali Khan as Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) with immediate effect, said a notification by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Khan replaced Ghani who has been transferred and posted as the inspector general of Pakistan Railways Police with immediate effect.

Afzal is the fifth Punjab chief secretary while Khan is the seventh IGP during the three years of the PTI-led government.

Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab chief minister’s focal person for digital media, also confirmed the development on Twitter.

“Mr. Kamran Ali Afzal has been notified as Chief Secretary Punjab and Mr. Sardar Ali Khan has been appointed Inspector General of Police Punjab,” he wrote.

According to reports, Buzdar has submitted a list of candidates to the federal government for the next chief secretary and Inspector General of Punjab.