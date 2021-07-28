PM Imran appoints Arbab Ghulam Rahim as special aide on Sindh affairs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim as his special assistant on Sindh affairs.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday said, “The prime minister […] has been pleased to appoint Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs”.

The appointment, which has increased the federal cabinet size to 53, has been made on honorary basis.

Earlier this month, the former chief minister had joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after holding a meeting with the premier.

At that time, he said that the prime minister had assigned him the task of organising the PTI in Sindh, adding.

Reports claimed that the premier has planned to hold public gatherings in Sindh, where Pakistan Peoples Party is in the power, starting from August.

‘Days of ‘corrupt’ PPP rulers numbered in Sindh’

Earlier this week, Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, has demanded to put the name of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on ECL to foil his possible attempt to run away to Canada, as according to him, the days of the corrupt PPP rulers in Sindh were numbered.

Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI, addressing the press conference in Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, claimed that a big positive change in Sindh had become inevitable since the corrupt PPP rulers had become a security risk for the province and its people.

He said that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, sensing his possible unceremonious eviction from his office in the coming days, had already started his preparations to again settle in Canada.

He alleged that Murad Shah was busy amassing wealth from the drug pushers and police officials, who were directly involved in the lucrative business of narcotics.

Sheikh said that Shah before his possible removal wanted to earn more money by hook or by crook to settle down in Canada

The PTI leader claimed that a cell to monitor the sale of narcotics had already been set up in Chief Minister House under the supervision of FarrukhBashir , the PSO of chief minister adding he said that they were earning enough money through such ugly business.

Sheikh said that Murad Ali Shah would not contest the next general elections and demanded to put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) to bar him from running away to Canada.

“I bet, I will not take part in the general elections if Mr Shah stays here till the time of the polls in 2023” he added.

