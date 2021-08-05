PM Imran announces to restore Hindu temple vandalised in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that his government will restore the Hindu temple, vandalised by a mob in Rahim Yar Khan a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, the premier strongly condemned the attack on “Ganesh Mandir” in Bhung area of the city.

“I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday took notice of a mob attack on the Hindu temple.

A statement issued by the apex court said that Dr. Ramesh Kumar, PTI MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan today and discussed the issue of attack on Hindu Temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan showed grave concern over the tragic incident,” the statement read.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the chief justice has fixed the matter before Court on Friday and directed Chief Secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab to appear along with report.

The incident of attacking the temple occurred on Wednesday, when a group of people vandalised the religious site and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) after a local court granted bail to a nine-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary.

In order to control the situation on Wednesday evening, the district administration deployed Rangers in the area.

You are free to go you temple? Watch this brazen attack on a temple in the broad daylight. Another bad day for #Hindus as Ganesh #Temple in Bhong city of Rahimyar Khan was attacked by miscreants. The beasts daringly live telecast the attack on Facebook: https://t.co/uVq8UYBkQB pic.twitter.com/SzGrtIxEzk — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) August 4, 2021

On the complaint of a cleric, Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim, of Darul Uloom Arabia Taleemul Quran, the Bhong police had registered a case against the Hindu boy last month.

But when a lower court awarded bail to him a few days ago, some elements incited the public in the town on Wednesday, leading to mob attack on the temple.

A video clip of vandalisation of the temple has gone viral on social media in which angry people can be seen smashing windows and doors, and damaging idols.