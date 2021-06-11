PM Imran always mocked nation: Tahir

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Barjees Tahir has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always mocked the nation.

Commenting on the federal budget 2021-22 on Friday, he said that how one can trust the PM who always took u-turns on what he said.

Barjees Tahir said that Imran Khan is habitual of taking u-turns and nation was not ready to take his pledges and statements serious.

The incompetent PTI government failed to handle the power crisis and was blaming past governments for its failures, the PML-N leader added.—INP