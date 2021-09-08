PM Imran all set to attend Expo 2020 Dubai in Oct

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Dubai Expo-2020, being held from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, a platform that will serve as a stimulus to accelerate economic activities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the schedule, the Pakistani premier will address the Expo on October 9 and will also hold key meetings with foreign investors and Pakistani community on the sidelines of the event.

PM Imran Khan would be accompanied by federal ministers, special assistants and others during the visit to the UAE.

In March this year, work on Pakistan’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion had been completed and it had been handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

Located in the Opportunity District covering an area of 35,000 sqft, the pavilion has been built at a cost of Dh77 million.

It boasts the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’. The pavilion will focus on enhancing the country’s tourism, commerce and investment opportunities and will take visitors through a “timeless journey from the world’s earliest recorded civilisations to the challenges of the new millennium”.

In June, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Husain addressing the celebratory opening ceremony of Dubai Expo’s Pakistani pavilion said Sunday such expos hold key importance when it comes to bringing countries together and their innovations to the fore.

He said the information ministry will contribute to making the Pakistani pavilion a success at the Dubai Expo 2020, which was supposed to happen last year but was delayed due to Covid. He said the team deserves praise and felicitations for making a remarkable design of the pavilion.

“We are happy it’s happening in the UAE this time, he said. UAE is like our second home and there we will help realize the potential of the hidden treasure that Pakistan is,” Chaudhry said.

He said this expo will avail Pakistan a great chance at branding its services and claim its stake in the global trade.

