PM Imran accepts Saudi Crown Prince’s invitation to ‘Green Middle East’ summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accepted the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the ‘Middle East Green Initiative’ summit in October.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki extended the formal invitation from the crown prince to the premier when he called on him Khan at his office.

Prime Minister Office in a statement said, “The PM graciously accepted the invitation”.

It may be recalled that the initiatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, announced earlier this year, align closely with the Prime Minister’s climate change initiatives – “Clean Green Pakistan” and “10 Billion Tree Tsunami”.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also collaborating closely to develop synergies in their climate-change related strategies.

The invitation extended to the Prime Minister is an acknowledgement of Pakistan’s leading role in combating climate change.

Back in March, the premier lauded the transformational “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green middle East initiative” announced by the Crown Prince.

During a telephonic conversation with MBS, he also highlighted Pakistan’s “10 billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, which was underway in the whole country, and its potential dividends to restore ecosystem and to combat climate change. While highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, the prime minister hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in this field.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

