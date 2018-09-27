PM House’s buffaloes sold at Rs 2.3mln

ISLAMABAD : As a part of the austerity drive, the government of Pakistan has sold all eight Nili-Ravi buffaloes of Prime Minister House during an auction today (Thursday).

According to details, the Buffaloes were sold in Rs2.3 million.

Three of the eight animals were sold for Rs385,000/-, Rs300,000/- and Rs330,000/- respectively. All of the three animals sold during the auction were bought by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers. A buyer Haji Imdad Ali while talking to the newsmen said he had bought the buffalo out of affection for his leader Nawaz. “I will keep these animals at my farmhouse and then gift it to Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

