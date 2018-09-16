PM House luxury cars auction to be held today (Monday)

ISLAMABAD : The auction of the vehicles of the prime minister house will be on September 17 (tomorrow).

According to details, in a fulfillment of a promise made by Prime Minister Imran, the auction of 102 luxury vehicles will be on Monday (tomorrow) in Prime Minister house.

It is pertinent to mention here that 27 luxury vehicles are bullet proof.

Earlier on September 01, the federal government decided to immediately put a fleet of government cars for auction following the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity policy. Sources mentioned that the government collectively sent 33 vehicles out on auction advertisement to reduce public expenditure from the government’s end.

The elite auction is carrying eight luxury BMW cars and four recent models of Mercedes Benz vehicles in its ad, including 16 Toyota Corolla, three Suzuki and one HTV vehicle.

The sources added that the remaining cars have been spared under control of the Cabinet for welcoming foreign guests.

In the wake of Imran’s austerity drive, he is already facing criticism for using a helicopter to commute to work daily, from his residence in Bani Gala to the prime minister’s Secretariat. Taking to rescue, PTI parliamentarian Ali Muhammad Khan listed the benefits of using the helicopter.

He pointed out that using one helicopter for three minutes ends up being cheaper than taking out five to seven vehicles that go required for the PM’s on-road security.

The national austerity programme also aimed to shrink the routine of official servants.

Share on: WhatsApp