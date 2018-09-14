PM House is not Imran’s property: Nafisa Shah

KARACHI : Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah has reacted strongly to the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s announcement that the PM House will be turned into a postgraduate educational institution.

“The PM House is not the personal property of Imran Khan. He should convert his own Banigala Mahal (mansion) into a university,” the PPP leader tweeted.

She asserted that the PM House is a state asset and belongs to the people of Pakistan and would be the residence of all future prime ministers as well. “Three hundred canal property of Banigala is a very good location. Let’s start with Banigala Institute of Agroforestry there,” she said in another tweet.