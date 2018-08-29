PM house as library

Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has expressed his conviction to convert renowned public buildings into state-of-the-art universities, libraries, museums etc., so that a common man may access to these places which were “no-go areas” for common man earlier. According to him a Committee has been formed for this purpose to review and decide.

This move is highly appreciable. Now we have entered into fourth Industrial Revolution Era. World is going fast and we have to work closely on it in steering our routine matters to change our attitude and mindset towards accepting new technology interface in all sectors. Now our population needs not to visit the place for the sake of visit but it should become knowledge prone and purposeful. The leaders will have to provide some solid grounds for mental training of the masses. Uptil now we are running after so-called pomp and show, commercial brands and eateries only. The values and ethics as well as spiritual satisfaction scarcely exist.

My humble suggestion is that PM House in Islamabad may be converted into Information Technology Park or State of the Art Library so that all age groups from kids to old age people may visit this place and enjoy reading under modern technological facilities whenever they have ample time. The conversion of this building into a university will limit the age bracket of the community. As we have to make our nation reading loving and knowledge prone, for this purpose this place serves enabling environment like solitude and serenity and natural beauty. AS this place falls in Red Zone so the Library will observe certain rules and regulations for the visitors. ON Saturday & Sunday it should be opened and on alternative day it may be closed for general public.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp