PM hopeful about consensus nominee for interim set up

Khursheed Shah alleges govt backtracking

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said that consultation process for reaching to a consensus nominee to lead a caretaker government in the run up to general election would be finalized within two of days. He said, he along with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah were discussing the names of six nominees, three each suggested by them.

During a TV talks show aired by a private news channel, the prime minister, however, ruled out any final decision on the nominees. He said they were trying to reach to a consensus nominee.

“Anyone can be the nominee. A person will be preferred who is uncontroversial marked with integrity and enjoying good repute. He should be able to ensure free and fair elections. Within a couple of days final decision would be made in this regard.”

The prime minister to another question said if there was lack of consensus, the matter would go to the committee of parliamentary parties, which would decide it. The last forum for deciding the issue would be the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He also emphatically ruled out any delay in holding of polls. “Technocrats cannot run affairs of the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

“At this point, it is appearing that the matter regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister will be settled through a parliamentary committee as the government is backtracking on its earlier commitment,” Shah said while speaking to media men in his chambers.

"Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no authority to reject our nominees for caretaker premier," the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said.