PM holds out assurance on FATA merger

Inaugurates library in name of the Quaid

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday reiterated that all decisions regarding the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would be made with the consultations of all stakeholder adding the government was already in the process of enacting legislation to replace the black law called Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) with those of Pakistan.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Third Governor’s FATA Youth Festival at Jamrod Sports Complex in Khyber Agency Monday morning the prime minister expressed his government firm resolve to bring the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) at par with other parts of the country. “To fulfill the commitment made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah we are determined to ensure speedy development of the tribal areas; the legislation is in final phase as the government desires to accomplish the process with consensus “. Abbasi maintained. He said this was not politics. “This is need of the hour.

Lauding the sacrifices of the security forces in purging the region from terrorists and ensuring lasting peace in the area the Prime Minister said the peace being enjoyed today in FATA was in consequent to the sacrifices by the security forces personnel, civil administration and the people of the tribal areas.

“In fact at one time, the elimination of terrorism from FATA seemed to be an impossible task but the government achieved the objective by bringing all stakeholders together”. Abbasi said.

He said the expertise demonstrated by FATA youth at the festival was the clear manifestation hat they were in no way lesser than youths from other parts of the country adding the youth of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas have given countless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister, however, lamented that in the past the resources haven’t been distributed fairly among people in FATA and ensured no injustice will be done with the FATA people any longer and universities will be built in all the tribal agencies.

Speaking on the occasion the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the youth were our precious asset and like elsewhere in this country, they comprised the major part of the population of FATA. With this fact in mind, he added, the govt. apart from promoting academic and co-curricular activities also taking concrete steps to promoting awareness amongst them, with the basic aim to enable them to play better role in development and progress of the nation.

The Governor said that the Govt. by bringing all the stake holders in the war against terrorism on a single page, secured our beloved country Pakistan chalked out the National Action Plan and launched the Zarb e Azb, Operation Rad u Fasaad and many similar operations under it. It is also because of National Action Plan that terrorism oriented activities have been eliminated and the entire political and military leaderships are jointly focusing upon ensuring peace and stability in the society.

Later speaking at a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at Islamia College University Peshawar the Prime Minister said ensuring provision of quality education at educational institutions specially at higher education was the need of the hour and could not be overlooked. “No doubt, no investment can be better than the one made on the education”. The Premier remarked.

Prime Minister Abbasi observed that merely awarding degrees to the students was not going to work as they until they were required to be inculcated the discipline and knowledge as per the teachings of the Father of the nation. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was committed to establishing a university at every district level and said achieving real progress was impossible without excelling in the education sector.

On this occasion the premier also inaugurated Mohammad Ali Jinnah Library at the university premises. The prime minister in his address said, “if we adopt Quaid-i-Azam’s principles, then Pakistan will not be behind any country.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Marvi Memon, and party leaders were also present on the occasion.