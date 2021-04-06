PM hints at going to IMF for second relief package

Steps to end poverty among govt’s top priorities

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the seizure of resources by the elite is a big problem for developing countries.

Addressing the launching ceremony of UNDP s Pakistan National Human Development Report (NHDR) on Inequality held in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that the poor segment of the society were the most affected by coronavirus and the government s priority is to bring the poor to the top.

The prime minister said that steps to eradicate poverty are among the top priorities of the government, adding that in his view, society is known for caring for its weaker section.

“The elite s seizure of resources is a major problem for developing countries,” he said.

Imran Khan went on to say that trillions of dollars from poor countries go to rich countries in the form of money laundering every year, adding that several rich people became rich during coronavirus epidemic and the world will have to think that a few people should not have all the wealth.

PM Imran further said that his government would reach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for second relief package as third Covid-19 wave had gripped the country with its service sector hit badly.

“We are going to speak to IMF because we see disruptions ahead. Just when our economy was recovering and all the indicators were positive, unfortunately we will have to review the whole situation and our new Ehsaas Program.

Because the service industry has been badly hit everywhere in the world but in Pakistan our service industry has been really badly hit,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said Pakistan was having a very scary third wave than the first one.

He said in the United States with a population of 330 million, around $4 trillion were given out to Covid-hit people contrary to Pakistan which distributed just $8 billion among a population of 220 million dollar.

“So I think, this is time for second package and we will obviously talk to IMF,” the prime minister said.

Referring to her statement, the prime minister observed that the IMF head realized the seriousness of the situation as conditions could not be imposed on the people already suffering owing to the pandemic.