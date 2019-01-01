PM has skills to boost economy

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

A senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi has lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for introducing dynamic policies and strategies to resolve longstanding issues of the country. According to a press release issued here, he said that he recently held meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and appreciated the measures being taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister for resolving longstanding issues and problems confronted by downtrodden segments of the society. He said that people had reposed their trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was a dynamic personality who had been making hectic efforts to resolve longstanding issues of the country, especially financial issues.

