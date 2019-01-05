PM has approved Rs50b for development of city: Governor Sindh

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said that PM, Imran Khan has approved Rs. 50 billion for infrastructure development of Karachi to transform it into a developed and beautiful city. Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at Expo Center, he said that the city has to have a comprehensive master plan and even implementation of rules and regulations to prevent it from future encroachments.

He said that Mayor Karachi require Rs. 200 million for the removal of debris piled up due to the current anti-encroachments drive in the city. “Government of Sindh and Mayor should work out modalities for removal of debris, as well as, garbage in the larger interest of the citizens and city itself”, he added.

He said meaningful talks with the Sindh Government were underway regarding Green Line Project; and hoped that the Green Line busses would be plying within 4 to 6 months. The Governor reiterated that he was working as a bridge between the Federation and Province and playing his constitutional and legal role in the larger interest of the Province and country.

Imran Ismail appreciated the standard and quality of locally manufactured furniture and added that the furniture Industry has capacity and capability to expand it to international market expeditiously. “The present government would extend every possible assistance to the furniture Industry in increasing the volume of exports”, he vowed.

