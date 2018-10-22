PM hailed for taking stakeholders into confidence on economic issues

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take stakeholders into confidence over economic issues for which the business community is highly grateful.

In a meeting with the leaders of the business community on Friday, the PM Imran Khan asked the business community to help implement PTI’s growth agenda to make Pakistan a developed country while he has assured that businessmen would be consulted for policy decisions which will infuse confidence among businessmen, said Vice President FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik.

Prime Minister’s initiative to seek stakeholders suggestion to formulate critical economic policies like market access initiatives, trade promotion, trade facilitation, reduction in cost doing business and removing unnecessary hurdles in exports is highly laudable, he added.

Karim Aziz Malik said that the government and the majority of masses desire that the country’s imports should be curtailed and discouraged to save and swell its foreign currency reserves.

He said that addressing issues of exporters and proper incentives to exporters will boost up exports of the country while swift reimbursement of tax refunds should be a priority.

We acknowledge huge challenges that the present government has inherited and appreciated the measures taken by it to stabilize the economy and restore the confidence of the business community, the VP FPCCI said.

All the concerned ministries and attached departments must seek concentrate suggestions and valuable views on important economic matters so that country can experience rapid economic and social development, he added.

PM should have a consultative session with business leaders every three months, he said adding that FPCCI will draft various proposals to strengthen local industries and provide them with a level playing field in order to make Pakistani products internationally competitive which will boost the economy and create jobs.

