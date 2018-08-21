PM hailed for focusing on issues directly linked to masses

People from all walks of life here Monday hailed the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for focusing on issues faced by general public in his maiden national address last night.

Sincerity of purpose and commitment that reflected through every word and gesture of the PM was registered to have also boosted trust of the masses on their leader engaged in a struggle against corruption for past 22 years.

Economist, Dr. Shahida Wizarat associated with the Institute of Business Management said the speech by PM Imran Khan has rekindled a hope that country will finally achieve its status as a self reliant, sovereign country among the world community.

“It was a very comprehensive speech and did reflect sincerity of his intentions,” said Wizarat mentioning that entire nation would be looking towards capabilities and capacities of his chosen cabinet.

The economist hoped that prime Minister and his team would be on the same page and will help restore the trust of the citizens through meaningful changes in the system.

To a query, she said masses in general too need to play their role and contribute towards transformation of the society inflicted with corruption, nepotism and poverty.

Dr. Shahida Wizarat was hopeful that Prime Minister will develop a fool proof mechanism under which performance of his team members would be duly scrutinized.

Dr. Shaista Imran from Karachi University said the entire nation stands by the Prime Minister in his endeavour to empower the masses in its actual sense.

She particularly appreciated PM’s announcement to do away special funds allocated to the MNAs thus opening door for deep rooted corruption.

Dr. Syed Qaiser Sajjad, Secretary General, PMA- Centre said the doctors’ community would stand by the PM Imran Khan in his efforts to transform the country into a welfare state, however, at the same time would also play its role as a watch dog.

“I specifically appreciate the health care scheme announced by Imran Khan and hope that special attention would be paid towards strengthening primary health care system,” he said. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp