Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the US President Joe Biden and the American people on their Independence Day.

“Pakistan has always deeply valued its relationship with the United States,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said over the past 75 years, the bilateral ties had continued to expand and deepen.

He said the US was one of Pakistan’s major trading, defence and economic partners.

“The governments in Islamabad and Washington have demonstrated pragmatism and wisdom to keep the course of our relations steady, which speaks of the dynamism of our partnership”, he added.—APP