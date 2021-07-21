PM: Greening of Pakistan is for our future generations

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government was focused on carrying out plantations in the country for the sake of its coming generations.

“The greening of Pakistan (is) for our future genera-tions,” the prime minister said in a tweet, with regard to his vision of a Clean and Green Pakistan.

The prime minister shared a video clip showing the barren land of Bhakkar in 2019 turned into lush green land un-der the govern-ment’s plantation drive.

“Amazing results of billion tree plan-tation drive in just over two and a half years,” he said.