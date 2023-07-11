Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government expected investment worth billions of dollars in the next four to five years in the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

He expressed these remarks during a seminar on agriculture and food security held in Islamabad. Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir attended the seminar as the guest of honour.

The premier highlighted the importance of agriculture for the economy of Pakistan and the landmark steps being undertaken by the government to exploit its full potential in agriculture and other domains under the ambit of the recently launched Special Investment Facilitation Council.

PM Shehbaz said that Green Pakistan Initiative would be the second green revolution, paving the way for prosperity and progress in the country.

He stated that under this programme, the government anticipated an average investment of 30 to 50 billion dollars in Pakistan over the next three to four years. “Our efforts are focused to enhance productivity and transform barren land into fertile ground which will significantly bolster our revenues.”

He revealed that during a recently held meeting, the envoys of many Gulf countries expressed their interest in investing in Pakistan.

“Pakistan cannot take further loans. I, COAS or the finance minister cannot reveal how we managed to acquire loan to try and avert a default. Thankfully, due to our team

work, SLA happened and after two days, IMF’s board meeting is also scheduled. But this is not enough and it is just the beginning of a long journey of untiring efforts and we need a vision for it,” he added.

Shehbaz said that there was a time Pakistan used to produce more cotton than our neighbouring country but today we’re lacking behind in cotton, wheat and other agricultural products.

He said that Pakistan produces great Basmati rice but now it has many competitors. “In a year or two, our agri-based economy will be revived. We will not have to seek further loans but investors will come by themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants the army chief the assured the people of Pakistan and the government of the army’s full support for all the initiatives being taken under the ambit of SIFC including the Green Pakistan Initiative.

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan has to progress and no power in the world can stop it from progressing, Inshallah (God Willing) as we have all kinds of potential that can take Pakistan to the top.

Gen Asim Munir said they all gathered here to make Pakistan green again as Allah has blessed Pakistan with many resources.

General Asim Munir said Pakistanis are a talented nation and the only requirement is that all the nation contribute to its development together.