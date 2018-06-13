PM gives additional portfolios to Shamshad Akhtar, Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday made changes to the six-member interim cabinet.

This was stated in a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Interim Finance and Planning Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar was given the additional portfolio of privatisation ministry and Interior Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was given the Housing and Works Ministry, said the notification.

Another notification issued by the Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Dr Iram A Khan, the National Security Division was taken back from Abdullah Hussain Haroon. He will, however, continue to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The changes will be implemented from eighth June.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the six-member interim cabinet at the President House in Islamabad on fifth June