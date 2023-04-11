PM gets an emotional gesture by elderly woman: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said an elderly woman expressed motherly sentiments for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once she received free flour bag from him in Faisalabad.

The minister shared a video clip of those sentimental moments on her Twitter handle and wrote : “An elderly woman gave a pat on his (PM) head with com passion and offered lot of prayers for him.”

She said there was definitely no substitute for such gesture and affection in the world and added The Almighty would steer a person out of problems when the poor had full prayers for him.—APP