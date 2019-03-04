PM fulfilled promise regarding Sahiwal incident

Staff Reporter

Spokesman for CM Punjab Dr. Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have fulfilled the promise made with the nation regarding the investigation into the Sahiwal incident and the provision of justice. The incidents like Sahiwal take place due to 40-year-old ills in the Police Department, political recruitments and the use of the police for personal benefits. We are facing the problems which have been created by former governments. He said this while addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam regarding the findings of the JIT report on the Sahiwal incident.

He was accompanied by the family of Jalil and their lawyer IkhteshamAmirud Din. He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has collected evidences from all possible aspects. The JIT, in its investigation report, has declared Jalil and his family innocent, while Zeeshan had links with terrorist organisation and was involved in suspected activities. He said the CTD officials had fired at the car from the behind without being provoked, while they fired at the car again after getting out the children. The JTI in its findings has held the six CTD officials responsible for the incident, and legal action will be taken against them. It has also been proved that the CTD officialshad fired at their own vehicle and the tempering has also been proved in the evidences provided to the forensic agency. They will face separate case in this offence.

The report has found no evidence of the direct involvement of senior police officers in the case, while departmental action will be taken against them for lodging false FIR against Jalil, not collecting evidences on the spotand not calling the forensic agency in time. The spokesman said the prime minister and the chief minister have expressed anger at the incident and had assured the victim family to provide them justice. The Punjab government, on the directions of the chief minister, has taken responsibility of financially supporting the children and providing them education.

The children will be enrolled soon, while an amount of two crore rupees has been earmarked for the financial help of the children which will be deposited in the trust and the children will be given monthly profit. The chief minister Punjab has also announced the financial assistance of one crore rupees for the parents of Jalil. Answering a question from the media, the spokesman said the government of the PTI is standing with the victim family and no effort has been made to protect any government officer or official, while JIT has completed its report freely.

He said the Model Town like incidents have been taken place in the past, and the police have reached this level for not taking action on such incidents. Talking to the media, Khalil, the brother of Jalil, and his lawyer thanked the prime minister and chief minister for the provision of justice. They said they would have been disappointed, if government had not fulfilled legal requirements. They said the judicial inquiry is continuing in this regard and the government is providing cooperation.

Share on: WhatsApp