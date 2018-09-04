PM forms cabinet committees on CPEC, privatization, energy

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formed separate cabinet committees on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), privatization and energy.

According to the notification, Federal Minister for Planning will head the nine-member CPEC committee. It will include foreign, law and justice, finance, petroleum, railway and interior ministers. Besides them, Adviser to PM on Trade and secretary cabinet are also a part of the committee.

Finance Minister Asad Umar will be the chairman of cabinet committee on privatization and will include ministers of law and justice and planning. Moreover, minister or adviser of privatization, trade and institutional reforms’ adviser are also members of the committee.

Similarly, Federal Minister for petroleum has been appointed as the chairman of cabinet committee on energy. The six-member committee includes finance, planning and railway ministers along with trade adviser and secretary cabinet.

