PM for taking measures to stabilize prices

Observer Report Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered the provincial Chief Secretaries to ensure all possible administrative measures to stabilize the prices of basic essential items particularly to check the illogical difference of prices at wholesale and retail levels.

As the prices of basic essential items hit the common man, the present government’s foremost priority was to protect them, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review demand and supply as well as the prices of basic essential items.

Minister for Finance Shaukat Train, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants to PM Dr Sania Nishtar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Secretaries of the relevant ministries ttended the meeting. While Provincial Chief Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting via video-link.

Imran Khan said that as mere action against the officers of administration was not enough, results of the administrative steps should be seen so that masses get relief.

He directed to ensure comprehensive planning and timely measures keeping in view the future needs of sugar and wheat.