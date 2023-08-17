Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend culprits behind the vandalisation of churches in Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations.

The Prime Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who targeted minorities by violating the law in Jaranwala.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he expressed regret over the incident in Jaranwala and assured that strict action will be taken against those who took the law into their hands and targeted minorities. The caretaker premier said that the news received from Jaranwala has deeply saddened him, adding that strict action will be taken against those who violated the law and targeted the minorities.

He said that all law enforcers have been instructed to arrest the miscreants involved in these incidents and punish them accordingly. He said that the government of Pakistan stands by its minorities. “Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir has said that multiple people have been arrested “who disturbed peace” in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala targeting the Christian community over alleged blasphemy.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the violence in Jaranwala was done under a “well-thought-out conspiracy”.

“There was a plan to disturb the peace by inciting public sentiments. After the desecration of the Holy Quran, the angry protesters reacted strongly,” Mir said, adding that the situation is fully under control now.

The security of churches, he said, has been tightened and a large number of law enforcers have been deployed. More than 6,000 policemen and Rangers personnel are present in the affected areas, he added.

The minister also shared that in today’s incidents, no one was injured nor was there any loss of life. Earlier, hHundreds of people, armed with sticks and batons, vandalised the churches besides ransacking and even burning homes in the residential area of Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations on Wednesday

Media reports stated that a mob of over 100 people stormed a local Christian neighbourhood in Jaranwala and set ablaze at least one church, the Salvation Army Church, one of the oldest in the area. The United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in Isa Nagri were also reportedly ransacked.

Locals accused the police of standing by as spectators as panic spread in the area, traders shut down shops and a strike was called. The situation remained tense despite policemen led by the Jaranwala SP being present on site. The mob also blocked the area surrounding Cinema Chowk.

The police attempted to give assurances of action against the blasphemy accused but the mob remained adamant that they would hang the accused themselves.