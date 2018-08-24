PM for practical measures for development of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday called for practical measures for the development of Balochistan and directed implementation of development projects, provision of basic facilities and generation of economic activities, so as to remove the sense of deprivation of its people.

He was talking to a delegation comprising Senate Chairman Sadiq Siranjani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, who called on him here at the PM Office.

Jam Kamal congratulated Imran Khan on assumption of his office. He discussed development projects, law and order situation in the province and the issues confronting the common man.

