PM for joint Muslim Ummah policy against blasphemous material

Senate resolution against Dutch cartoon competition

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Describing lack of unanimous policy on blasphemous material the collective failure of Muslim world, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his first appearance before the Senate after election to the top seat stated that his government will raise the matter at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and urge countries there to come up with a collective policy that could then be brought up at international forums.

He said the government will raise the matter before the United Nations (UN) adding he does not think that would do much.

PM Khan while giving the example of the Holocaust and how four European countries have jail sentences for anyone who misquotes the figures of Holocaust. That is because they realise that this is something that hurts the sentiments of the Jewish community.” “We need a similar policy for this matter so that people do not repeatedly hurt our sentiments.”

A unanimous resolution was adopted by the Senate on Monday against a blasphemous caricature competition in the Netherlands. In June this year, Dutch anti-Islam politician Greet Wilders announced holding of a competition depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Discussing his presence in the Senate, PM Khan said that he and his ministers will continue to raise the importance of the Senate and the National Assembly by making sure that government representation is present in sessions. The Prime Minister said he came to Senate to show that he believes in strengthening the parliament. He said a Prime Minister Question Time will be introduced in the National Assembly, where he will himself give answers to questions every fortnightly. Imran Khan said he will also come to the Upper House to respond queries of senators.

Speaking about his government’s efforts to minimise the institution’s overall spending PM Khan said, “I am here today to convince the senators to take part in the austerity drive launched by the government.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to revamp Pakistan’s economy on strong footings by setting example.

Speaking in the Senate, he said his austerity drive is aimed at getting people realized that their government will spend their tax money on their welfare instead of useless expenses. He said we need to change colonial mindset to serve the masses in a better way.

The Prime Minister said steps are being taken to reduce expenditure, check money laundering, generate revenue, and reform Federal Bureau of Revenue. He said enabling environment will be created for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their own country. Imran Khan said he will go on foreign visits after setting internal house in order and improving governance in the country.

Share on: WhatsApp