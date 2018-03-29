PM for improving disaster management strategy

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that past experience should be utilized to fine tune disaster management strategies and put in place an efficient and effective mechanism in line with best international practices. He was chairing 5th meeting of National Disaster Management Commission at Prime Minister Office here on Wednesday and the meeting reviewed the progress on decisions of the previous NDMC meetings.

“Climate change coupled with various other factors has increased the frequency of disasters and therefore calls for higher level of preparedness and institutional response to meet these challenges” said the PM.

It granted ex-post facto approval to NDMC for compensation of Rs. 104.20 million to the affectees of LOC firing. Relief/Aid provided to the friendly countries during various disasters was also ratified during the meeting.

The meeting approved the Pakistan School Safety Framework. The framework would serve as a model for the provinces to ensure safety and disaster risk reduction.

It also approved a proposal for putting in place cohesive disaster management legislation and institutional framework through merger, repealing or reconfiguring the existing laws and organizations related to the disaster management.In order to overcome bureaucratic delays and improve efficiency and effectiveness of the NDMA, it was also decided, in principle, to place NDMA under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting also discussed various proposals for capacity enhancement of the NDMA.

It was decided to create a model National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as a pilot project, at the Federal Capital level by utilizing the human resource available with other organizations associated with disaster and relief management.

It was also decided to strengthen aviation wing of Ministry of Interior for providing aviation support to NDMA during its rescue and relief efforts. On the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Omar Mahmood Hayat presented an overview of disaster management context of the country, evolution of disaster management authority, achievements made so far and the challenges faced by the NDMA in responding to emergency situations and taking measures for disaster risk reduction and effective response mechanism. He also apprised the meeting about the contributions of the NDMA towards providing relief and rescue efforts during emergencies in various foreign countries.

The meeting was attended among others by the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Leader of Opposition in Senate.