PM for end to state-sponsored reign of terror in IoK

Islamabad

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Friday called for an immediate end to the state-sponsored reign of terror unleashed in the Indian occupied Kashmir and said the Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved through violence and use of force.

Talking to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan here at the PM House, he said dialogue and diplomacy were the only solution to resolve this decades old dispute.

The prime minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the Government of Pakistan to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, as promised to them under the relevant UN Resolutions.—APP