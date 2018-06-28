PM for constructive engagement with foreign govts to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) to engage with foreign governments and relevant departments; particularly those in the Gulf, to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani workers.He was chairing a briefing on the working of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) here at the Prime Minister Office. The briefing was attended by Federal Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary OP&HRD Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Chairman, National Industrial Relations Commission Justice (Retd) Shakirullah Jan and Senior Officers of the Ministry.Secretary OP&HRD made a detailed presentation on functions and achievements of the Ministry and its attached departments. Briefing the meeting on achievements during the period from 2013 to 2018, it was informed that besides completion of 25 developmental projects, a total of 30,082 marriage grants, 6,683 death grants, 62,981 scholarships and 447,194 pensions were granted for the welfare of labour working in various industries of the country. He was informed that a total of 5,884 immigrants were provided with death/disability grants, 4,953 workers were provided emergency relief and 5,619 complaints were settled, as part of measures aimed at the welfare of the overseas Pakistanis. The meeting was briefed that 24 educational institutes were working across the country for welfare of labour and overseas Pakistanis, in addition to housing and health facilities. Issues arising from devolution of subjects to provinces were also discussed. The Prime Minister was informed that a total of 10.2 million expatriates immigrated during the period of 2009 to 2018, mainly to Gulf Countries as skilled and unskilled labour.

