PM for comprehensive plan to promote small farmers’ welfare

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday advised the Ministry of Agriculture for devising a comprehensive plan to address the existing challenges and promote welfare of the farmers, especially the small farmers, so as to make agriculture a vibrant sector of the economy.

The prime minister was briefed about the agriculture sector and various efforts being made by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to overcome existing challenges and ensure food security in the country, besides increasing the overall contribution of the sector towards economy.

The prime minister appreciated the ministry and its attached departments for their efforts towards strengthening the agriculture sector, ensuring food security in the country and promoting welfare of the farmers and agriculturists.

He observed that low productivity, high cost of production, water scarcity and weak technology transfer linkages were some of the major challenges that needed immediate attention.

The briefing held here at the Prime Minister Office was attended by Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary NFS&R Fazal Abbas Maken, PARC Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar and senior officials.

The Secretary NFS&R while briefing the prime minister said the agricultural sector was contributing 18.9% to the gross domestic product (GDP) and employing 42.3% of the total labour force. It was informed that the growth rate of agriculture sector was recorded at 3.8% last year as compared to average rate of 2.13% during past five years.

The secretary also briefed the prime minister about various aspects of the National Food Security Policy that aimed at achieving food security, promotion of sustainable food production systems and poverty alleviation.