PM for cohesion between provincial, federal govts

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for better coordination between the Centre and the provinces while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister K-P Mehmood Khan and provincial ministers were present.

The prime minister said, as the government completes its first six months in office, enhanced coordination amongst the provinces and the federal government is necessary.

He acknowledged the difficulties raised by the recent devaluation of the Pakistani rupee and said his government is making consistent efforts to improve the country’s economic situation.

