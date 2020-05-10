PM focusing on lower middle class survival: Aleem

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the country is facing the most difficult situation and there are challenges that we had to take tough decisions individually and collectively.

He added that the main focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to take steps for the survival of the lower middle class and therefore his position from day one was to minimize the difficulties for the common man.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that the current situation was very unusual and it was time to face it. He said that along with the Government, every citizen has to play his role for the betterment.

The minister said that developed countries have also bowed down in the face of this natural calamity and could not afford continuous lockdown. There are important economic issues, including unemployment, which are difficult to solve and easy to criticize, Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out.

He assured that the government is using all its resources at the Federal and Provincial levels to protect the citizens and as far as possible steps are being taken to redress the situation. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself will be in the field to provide relief to the common man.

He urged the party workers to volunteer their services for the betterment of the people and to raise awareness about their safety among the citizens. He said that there was no doubt about it that the responsible attitude of the common man can play a key role in dealing with the epidemic of corona. On this occasion, the party workers also pointed out some issues for the solution of which Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan issued on the spot orders.