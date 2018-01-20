PM for focusing on GSP Plus status

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday directed Commerce Division and relevant foreign missions abroad to maintain a focused approach towards ensuring continuation of GSP Plus status and take all necessary measures to maintain the growth oriented trend.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting at PM Office to review the efforts for continuation of Generalized System of Preferences Plus status for Pakistan beyond 2018.

Commerce Division briefed the meeting in detail regarding Pakistan’s compliance with the requirements of GSP Plus. It was informed that periodical review report by the Government of Pakistan has already been submitted and has been examined by the European Union.

Commerce Division informed that positive outcome is expected after the examination of

the periodical review and the GSP Plus status will obtain roll-over for another three years term. It was also informed that over the past five years Pakistan’s exports to European Union registered 45% increase while value added textile products registered 88% increase.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik, Advisor to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail and senior officials from Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Human Rights and Religious Affairs Divisions. —APP