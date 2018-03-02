PM for focusing on equipping young minds with scientific, technical education

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that in order to transform the existing human resource of the country into a productive human capital, it was essential to focus on equipping young minds with scientific and technical education. The prime minister said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Alliance for Maths & Science, which called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The delegation included Dr Nelofer Halai, Mosharraf Zaidi, Dr Manzoor Soomro, Huma Zia, Nimra Tariq, Salman Naveed Khan, Lalah Rukh, Abdul Rauf, Pr. Partab Shivani, Junaid Daharm Dr Faisal Khan and Nida Bukhari.

The delegation members briefed the prime minister about activities of Alliance for Maths & Science for generating interest of the students in science and mathematics studies that hold the key to socio-economic progress and development of the country.

The delegation members also presented various proposals to the prime minister for strengthening and promotion of quality education in the disciplines of science and mathematics across the country.

The suggestions included among others establishment of science labs in schools and libraries, strengthening of Pakistan Science Foundation and giving political ownership to the cause utilizing the platform of Council of Common Interests.

The prime minister while welcoming the suggestions assured the delegation that the government recognized the need for greater measures to promote quality education especially in the field of mathematics and science and would welcome every suggestion for this purpose.

The prime minister said that the provincial governments needed to play a leading role since education was a devolved subject under the 18th amendment.—APP

