PM focuses on Punjab

DURING his day-long visit to Lahore, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high level meeting and took several important decisions to put things in the right perspective in the biggest province of the country. He asked the media team of Punjab to highlight developmental activities, discussed ways and means to increase the Punjab Government’s financial capacity and administrative capability and asked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to consider formation of the Judicial Commission to probe the Sahiwal tragedy.

There can be no two opinions that success of any Government hinges mainly on its success in Punjab which has a crucial role in the state structure. Governance of the province has become a challenge because of the political situation and the comparison repeatedly being made between performance of the incumbent government with that of PML-N, a party that still has strong and deep roots in the province. PTI, therefore, cannot afford to move at the slow pace as far as resolution of the problems of the province is concerned. Unfortunately, it has been observed that all developmental activities, at present, are at a standstill in the entire province and there is also no worthwhile new initiative{s} that could spark confidence about improvement in the situation. We are in the eighth month of the current financial year and one wonders as to where and how the funds are to be spent in just four months if the Government remains indecisive and is not ready to complete the ongoing schemes and launch new ones. Similarly, dacoits are ruling the streets of major cities including Rawalpindi (and also Islamabad) and street crimes are also on the rise. There is also no progress towards any meaningful improvement in health and education sector, dispensation of justice and to address the perennial concerns of the people about Thana and Patwar cultures. PTI has active and visionary brains in different parts of the country and they should be consulted frequently on how best to handle local issues in different areas. The Prime Minister has done well by ordering that at least 15 cities of Punjab should be declared as economic hubs, which obviously means creation of commercial and economic opportunities for people who are groaning under all-pervasive price-hike and growing unemployment. Emphasis on increasing agricultural and industrial output would not only resolve problems of the people but would also benefit the national economy.

